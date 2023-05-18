Pi Financial Boosts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.75

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.78.

WELL traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.90.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$45,396.00. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

