Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $783.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.