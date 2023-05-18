Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 174,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 265,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

