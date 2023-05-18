Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,776 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

