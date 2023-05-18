Piper Sandler Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $42.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,324,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,912,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

