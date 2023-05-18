Piper Sandler Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $42.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CG. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.
The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,358,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,324,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,912,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.