Piper Sandler Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 826,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,946. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

