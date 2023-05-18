Piper Sandler Trims NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price to $17.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NXGN stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

