Piper Sandler Trims Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price to $75.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Shell has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shell Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

