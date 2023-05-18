Piper Sandler Upgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 73,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,109. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $408.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

