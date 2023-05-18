Pitney Bowes Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $563.77 million, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

