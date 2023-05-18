Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,088,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 54.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 341,730 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 26.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the third quarter worth $4,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 430,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

NYSE:PICC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

