Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.74. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.75.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$153.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9446298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

