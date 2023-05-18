Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.75

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 29735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$153.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9446298 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

