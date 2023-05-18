Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.94% from the stock’s current price.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

