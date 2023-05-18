Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 5/15/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
  • 5/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00.
  • 5/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00.
  • 5/1/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $63.00.
  • 5/1/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $55.00.
  • 4/20/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/12/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/28/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/20/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 936,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

