Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00.

5/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00.

5/1/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $63.00.

5/1/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $55.00.

4/20/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 936,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Pliant Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.