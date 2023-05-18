Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Gap Up to $20.63

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $21.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 20,624 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $913.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -157.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% in the third quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after buying an additional 1,915,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,234,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

