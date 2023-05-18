Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Gap Up to $20.63

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $21.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 20,624 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $913.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% in the third quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after buying an additional 1,915,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,234,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.