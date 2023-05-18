Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $887.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.