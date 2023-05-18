Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $887.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

