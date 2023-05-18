Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.51

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

