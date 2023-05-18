PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
PLM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,128. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

