PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

PLM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,128. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 3.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

