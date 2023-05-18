Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFTAU. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,873.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.