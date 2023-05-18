POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
POSCO Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of POSCO stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
