POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKXGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in POSCO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.3% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 29.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

