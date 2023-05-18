Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading Up 6.9%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Positron Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes.

