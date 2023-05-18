Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Poste Italiane Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poste Italiane (PITAF)
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.