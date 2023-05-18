Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PITAF remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

