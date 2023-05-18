Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$35.69 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.