PPL Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPL opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.