PPL (NYSE:PPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 48.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 428,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PPL by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

