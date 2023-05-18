Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$121.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.30.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PBH traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$100.19. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,700. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$104.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.