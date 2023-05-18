Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.