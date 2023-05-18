PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 182.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

CVE PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

In related news, Director Ronald Smith bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$94,148.80.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

