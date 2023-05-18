PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.