Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Prospex Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 540,413 shares.
Prospex Oil and Gas Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25.
About Prospex Oil and Gas
Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.