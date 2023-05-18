Prudential Financial’s (PRU) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. 1,309,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.41. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

