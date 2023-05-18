PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
