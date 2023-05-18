PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

