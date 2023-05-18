PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 199,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,819. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

