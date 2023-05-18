PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 354,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $38,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

