PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $214.28

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.28 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.56). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.60), with a volume of 129,821 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £574.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

