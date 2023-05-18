Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 18,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 176,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $352.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

