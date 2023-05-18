Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Capreit Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

