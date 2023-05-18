Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Issued By Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.73 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.