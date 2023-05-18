Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lowered by Analyst

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $215.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

