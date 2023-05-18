Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CTI BioPharma Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTIC. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

