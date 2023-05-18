Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Lowered by Cormark

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.26 million. Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82. The company has a market cap of C$370.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

