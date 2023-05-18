Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,600,000.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Rating)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The company's lead product candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein inhibitor that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.