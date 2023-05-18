Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for uniQure Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

uniQure Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

QURE stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of uniQure by 88.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in uniQure by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

