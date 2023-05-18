Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

NYSE WEC opened at $89.27 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 186,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

