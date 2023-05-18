QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Trading 2.9% Higher

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 13,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 38,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.47.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

