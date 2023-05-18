Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NYSE:MHK opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

