Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $257,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.07.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

