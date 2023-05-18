Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $272,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000 in the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

