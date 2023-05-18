Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 7.3 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Shares of WWE stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.